Lagos Approves COVID-19 Cash Transfer For Residents

Lagos State government has approved the establishment of the State Cash Transfer Unit (SCTU) for the National Cash Transfer programme.

The State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke made this known on Thursday in Lagos.

She made this known while giving account of activities of her ministry within the last one year to commemorate the first year anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration.

She said in a matter of weeks, the payment of the beneficiaries cleared in the first phase of the programme in the State’s Social Register (SU) would commence.

She also revealed that 8,147 beneficiaries from the SU of poor and vulnerable households have been cleared in the State.

She expressed that they are from six local government areas and 40 wards namely: Amuwo Odofin, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju Lekki and Lagos Island

She said they will pay the conditional cash transfer of N5, 000. The amount is per household monthly in the first phase.

She added that the mapping activity to capture all the poor and vulnerable households in other local government areas is ongoing and these households will be covered as soon as their data is made available by the State Operation Coordinating Unit.