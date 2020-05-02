Lockdown Has Been A Blessing In Disguise – Belinda Effah

Nollywood actress Belinda Effah has opened up on the effect of the lockdown in her life.

According to the actress, the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for her.

In an interview with Nollywood Insider, Effah said;

”For me, this lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. I have been able to properly position my business as well as spend quality time with my family and God. I have rediscovered myself spiritually and found new ways of communicating with God.

”It’s been a surreal experience that I never felt before. And again, due to constant filming, I didn’t really have time for my fashion and lifestyle business, House of Belinda. So, with the excess time on my hand, I pulled my weight into House of Belinda and started planning and restrategizing. At the end of the lockdown, I hope to come out better and be at the top of my game,” she hinted.