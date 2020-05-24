MI Abaga To Face Naeto C On Instagram Live Rap Battle

Nigerian rappers, MI and Naeto C will participate in a face-off in an Instagram live battle tagged 10 vs 10.

MI Abaga made this announcement on Twitter saying the rap battle will take place at 10 pm on Sunday evening.

He wrote, “The actual official real authentic verses battle between me and my brother @NaetoC is happening Sunday.

“We had a great convo last night and after this we both want to put this on for the culture with other artists.. please RT share and prepare.. who y’all got?? #10for10,” His tweet read.

