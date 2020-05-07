‘My Song Chased My Son Out Of The Room’ – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh who once ventured into music but didn’t do well at it has finally agreed that she’s a bad singer.

The mother one made this known in her Insta story post on her verified Instagram account with over 5million followers.

She first talked about how bad her friends are for letting her go into music. She then opened up on her son running away from her after hearing her sing.

Recalls that the Rivers born actress released some singles under Dbanj’s record label some years back.

Other Nollywood stars who tried their hands in Music but failed at it include; Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Jim Iyke and many others.

See the screenshot below and share your thoughts with us;