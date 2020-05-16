NANS Condemns N13.4bn Earmarked To Feed School Children At Home

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has spoken against the N13.4 billion earmarked to feed school children at home, saying it would be better to use such fund to build infrastructure in tertiary institutions.

NANS made this known in a statement through its president, Danielson Akpan, threatening to mobilise its members nationwide in a “mother of all protest” should the federal government proceed with its decision to feed school children at home.

According to Akpan, feeding children while at home with their parents with such amount was a misplaced priority.

“It is a misplaced priority for the government to commit such an amount of feeding children at a time the schools are shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This money can be used to fund infrastructural projects in our tertiary institutions”, Akpan said

“The National body of NANS, led by my able self, Comrade Danielson Akpan after a deliberate and robust discussion on the federal government’s decision to commence the school feeding programme during a virtual meeting held earlier this morning vehemently reject and condemned in totality the said decision.

“It is quite unfortunate and disturbing that our government at this time is giving priority to a programme that would further encourage wastage of hard-earned resources.

“We condemn in totality the plan to feed school children at home. The continuation of the school feeding programme at this period that schools are closed is not acceptable.

“It is unrealistic, unimaginable, and unachievable. There is no justification for it and it must be stopped.

“If the Federal Government goes ahead to implement the programme, we will have no choice than to mobilise our members across the federation for a mother of all protest.

“We, however, called on the Federal government to use the money meant for the execution of this programme for more productive things. The Federal government should channel the money for the school feeding programme for reviving the almost collapsed education system.”