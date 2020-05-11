The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has dismissed rumours that the telecoms industry will switch to fifth-generation (5G) network on May 12.

There have been claims from various quarters that 5G radiation is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic — one that has left many people apprehensive of the technological advancement.

But in a statement on Sunday by Henry Nkemadu, NCC’s director of public affairs, there is no deployment of 5G in Nigeria at the moment.

“The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to a mischievous statement making the rounds on social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn and other sites that the Nigerian telecoms industry is going to switch on Fifth Generation (5G) in Lagos this Sunday 10th, Monday 11th or Tuesday 12th May 2020,” the statement read.

“The statement from the faceless individuals or groups cannot be further from the truth. The commission has unequivocally stated that there is no deployment of 5G in Nigeria at the moment.”

Read Also: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Refutes Oyakhilome’s Claims On 5G Network (Video)

“NCC has not issued any licence for 5G in Nigeria and therefore, the mobile network operators (MNOs) cannot switch on such technology.

“NCC is technology-neutral. As such, we don’t license technology but assigns spectrum to operators for deployment of any service when allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC).”

The commission urged Nigerians to rely on accurate information rather than social media messages circulated to misinform people.