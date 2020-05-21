Never Love Anyone Who Treats You Like You Are Ordinary – Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has taken to IG to dish out a piece of relationship advice.
According to the single mom of one, no one should be with people who treat them like they are ordinary.
She wrote;
”Never love anyone who treats you like you are ordinary . .
The actress was formerly married to rapper and actor Abounce.
The marriage, however, started having issues not long after she became pregnant with their son, Xavier.