Nigerian Rapper Ycee Goes Hard On A Troll

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ycee took out time to dish out lesson on how ignorance leads to death.

Drama ensued when a Twitter user identified as Nnamuka Arinze Charles expressed that if at a gunpoint, he was asked to mention two of Ycee’s songs, he would be dead.

Reacting to this trolling from the Twitter user, the rapper, who was in a mood for bants, pointed out to the Twitter user that it would be his ignorance (of not knowing Ycee’s songs) that killed him.

See their exchange below: