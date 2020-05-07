Nigerian Rapper Ycee Goes Hard On A Troll

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ycee took out time to dish out lesson on how ignorance leads to death.
Drama ensued when a Twitter user identified as Nnamuka Arinze Charles expressed that if at a gunpoint, he was asked to mention two of Ycee’s songs, he would be dead.
Reacting to this trolling from the Twitter user, the rapper, who was in a mood for bants, pointed out to the Twitter user that it would be his ignorance (of not knowing Ycee’s songs) that killed him.
See their exchange below:
… and it would be your ignorance that killed you
