Nigerians Are More Interested In Tribe Of New Public Office Holders Than Their Qualifications: Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has lamented that whenever a new public appointment is made, most Nigerians are more interested in the ethnic group of the appointee than his qualification.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“It is quite sad that we have pushed ourselves to the point in this country that when any public appointment is announced, most Nigerians would first research the tribe of the appointee before they research his academic qualifications and competence for the job!”