Olori Badirat Ajoke Shares New Photo With Alaafin Of Oyo; Calls Herself ‘His Oxygen’

Olori Badirat Ajoke, the wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, shared a photo of them via Instagram on Tuesday.
Information Nigeria recalls the Queen got embroiled in a controversy after rumours of an extra-marital affair with Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal hit the Internet.
Badirat Ajoke, however, came out to debunk the allegations.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, she shared a cute photo of herself and her husband with the caption;
”He was saying; Can you stop been so cute? 🤣 @alaafin_oyo #hisoxygen..#elledaddy“
See her post below: