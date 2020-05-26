Olori Badirat Ajoke Shares New Photo With Alaafin Of Oyo; Calls Herself ‘His Oxygen’

Olori Badirat Ajoke, the wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, shared a photo of them via Instagram on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls the Queen got embroiled in a controversy after rumours of an extra-marital affair with Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal hit the Internet.

Badirat Ajoke, however, came out to debunk the allegations.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, she shared a cute photo of herself and her husband with the caption;

”He was saying; Can you stop been so cute? 🤣 @alaafin_oyo #hisoxygen..#elledaddy“

See her post below: