Solid Star Requests Phone Call From Davido (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has no doubt established himself as one of the most sought after singer in the world of music.

Such is his reputation that some believe that their life would turn around for good of the singer calls them on phone.

The fact that he also asked embattled singer, Cynthia Morgan to call him following her ordeals with former record label owner, Jude Okoye gave such believe more prominence.

However, catching some trip on Tuesday, ‘one in a million’ crooner, Solid Star has reached out to the ‘fia’ crooner to also call him.

This was made known via a post in his official Instagram page.

See screenshot below: