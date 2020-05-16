Originality Is Key – Iyabo Ojo Shares Stunning Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has shared some word of advice to her fans and followers while serving them some good photos.

Sharing on Instagram, Ojo pointed out the need for people to stay true to themselves as the actress shared that originality is key.

In her photos, the actress looks as stunning as ever.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote: “You can never be the best of me, You can never be me, that will only make you inferior. Put all that energy in becoming the best version of yourself”

See Photos Here: