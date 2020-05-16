Regina Daniels Shares Self-Love Photos On Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared loved up photos of herself crushing on herself on her Instagram page.

The actress is having a ‘me time’ with just herself stunning in a beautifully designed sweatshirt that sits just right on her.

The 20-year-old wife of billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko stated that self-love is very important to her and there is nothing as satisfying as loving oneself.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote: “I cancel plans to spend time with me”

