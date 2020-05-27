Osita Iheme Shares Throwback Photo With American Actor, Eddie Murphy

Popular Nigerian actor, Osita Iheme, alias Paw Paw recently shared an epic throwback photo of himself and and American actor, Eddie Murphy via Instagram.



Eddie Murphy is widely known for his role in popular romantic comedy movie, Coming to America.

A sequel of the movie is set to be released in August 7, 2020.

Iheme took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about time he met the actor and they took a picture together.

Sharing the photo, the veteran actor simply captioned the post;

“#tbt with Eddie Murphy“

Read Also: Actress Toyin Abraham Shares Adorable Throwback Photo

See the post below: