Police Arrest Man Who Battered Wife And Boasted About It On Facebook

Afobaje Maiyegun, man who allegedly battered his wife and took to Facebook to boast about it by sharing photos, has been arrested.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) made this known on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

Speaking on Maiyegun’s arrest in a statement, the agency said that the man would be charged to court on May 15.

“The attention of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team was drawn to a viral post on Facebook wherein one Afobaje Maiyegun boasted that he had just beaten up his wife and declared he is ‘waiting for her police’ to come and arrest him,” the statement read.

“Immediately, the team reached out to ACP Gbolahan Odugbemi, Area Commander, Area J who ensured that the said person was arrested immediately. Preliminary investigation conducted revealed that this is not the first time the said Mr. Maiyegun would perpetrate such a dastardly act.

“A partner NGO, HerfessionsApp, was on ground to assist with the investigation. The case is set to be charged to court on Friday, 15th May, 2020.”

“This is to sound a clear warning that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a zero-tolerance to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the State and as such perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.”