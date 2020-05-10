Police Rescue Lebanese Nollywood Actor From Kidnappers

Rivers state police has rescued Bilal Nosser, a Lebanese-born Nollywood actor better known as Mr. B, who was abducted by gunmen.

Nnamdi Omoni, the spokesman for the command, said the actor was abducted in Imo state and taken to a forest in Ndashi, Rivers State, in the early hours of Friday.

He also revealed that Nwagor Faith, a member of the gang asked to keep watch over Nosser, was apprehended while others fled on sighting the police officers.