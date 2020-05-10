‘Rock n Roll’ Pioneer, Little Richard Dies At 87

Little Richard, the undisputed originator of rock ‘n’ roll who introduced black R&B to white America, has died. He was 87.

Pastor Bill Minson, a close friend of Little Richard’s, told The Associated Press that Little Richard died Saturday morning.

Minson said he also spoke to Little Richard’s son and brother and added that the family is not releasing the cause of death.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman, Little Richard styled himself the originator of ‘rock ‘n’ roll’ who helped shatter the colour line on the music charts, joining Chuck Berry and Fats Domino in bringing what was once called “race music” into the mainstream.

Penniman was born in Macon, Georgia, during the Great Depression, one of 12 children.