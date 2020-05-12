Salawa Abeni’s Son, Sheriff Flaunts His New Body After Losing Weight

Big Sheff, the son of Fuji singers Salawa Abeni and Kollington Ayinla’s son, has taken to his social media space to flaunt his new look.

In 2015, the ‘Category’ rapper, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that he was comfortable about being plus-sized.

However, Big Sheff recently shared a couple of photos of himself via Instagram and it was quite noticeable that he had shed a huge amount of fat.

The rapper, whose real name is Sheriff Illori, also captioned the photos with lyrics to his song.

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAA5WbCArPB/?igshid=1j6hm7ulvg23l