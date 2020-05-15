See What A Woman Allegedly Did To Her Boyfriend’s Son

A young boy has been left with rectal bleeding after his father’s fiance allegedly battered him with a log of wood in Anambra.

Facebook user Uzoamaka Nwokolo who shared the story on Facebook, said after the lady battering the boy, she then dipped his hand in hot water, put pepper on the burnt hand and then locked him up in a room.

“# NOTOCHILDABUSE # STOPTHEHATE

# CHOSELOVE

”So a random lady walked into the hospital ward and burst into tears at the sight of what another lady did to a child….now that is a heart that cares.

Children are such a precious gift…

”It’s certain that It’s not everyone that appreciates good things little wonder after God said love your neighbour as you love yourself; God took it further to say Love your neighbour as Christ love the church because some people don’t even love themselves.

”So this is what a prospective step mother did to the prospective step son today in Anambra state . After hitting him all over his body with the log of wood, she dipped his hand into a hot water and afterwards spread Cameroun pepper on it and locked him up in the room even with a rectal bleeding.

Thank God for neighbours who came to the child’s rescue.” Uzoamaka Nwokolo wrote