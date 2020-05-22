Stop Procrastinating, Checkups Are Vital – Empress Njamah Lands In Hospital

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has landed in the hospital.

The veteran actress took to her page to advise people to stop procrastinating about their health and go for medical checkup.

According to the actress she procrastinated so much and allowed pain in her back linger for so long and now she has ended up in a hospital.

Empress wrote;

”STOP PROCRASTINATING….CHECKUPS ARE VITAL…no more workouts for me for now😩😩😩…I LET THE BACK PAIN LINGER FOR LONG.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAdakzTD_U9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link