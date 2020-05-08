Tacha Bags New Endorsement Deal With Digital Company

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide has announced that she just signed a major endorsement deal with a digital assets brand, Patricial NG.

The River State-born screen diva who has become quite popular on the social media scene since the reality TV show, took to her verified page to share the photo and video from the signing event to make this known to her over one million fans.

While breaking the news, the 24-year-old reality Tv star said she is happy to be part of the company.

Read Also: Tacha Laments Over ‘Unnecessary’ Bank Charges

She added that; “As an evolutionist, I am happy to be revolutionizing the world with Patricia NG”.