Simi Reveals Meaning Of Her New Song, ‘Duduke’

Popular singer, Simi has finally revealed the meaning of her new song ‘Duduke’ which was recently released.

Read Also: Her Energy Was Always The Biggest Thing In The Room, Simi Mourns Kodak

Taking to her official Instagram page, the soon to be mum stated that ‘Duduke’ simply means beat.

She wrote:

“So many people have asked me what #duduke – it’s the beat of your heart or the beat of the drums you move your body to, or the beat you sing a melody to – it’s whatever beat you want it to be – I know (you know) why I made this song, but I want you to make it your own. Enjoy yourself. No limits. That’s the beauty of true music.” She wrote on Instagram.