Tacha Busted For Showing Off ‘Fake’ Designer Shoes (Photos/Video)

2019 ex Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha is currently being trolled on social media for allegedly showing off ‘fake’ designer shoes on social media.

It all started after the reality TV star shared a video of herself unboxing some shoes that got delivered to her. One of the shoes, a YSL Opyum Heels, was wrapped in a nylon bag instead of a shoe bag.

A tweeted user then busted her with a real video of the unboxing.

Read Also: Tacha Drags Skiibii For Sending Her Dm, Months After Refusing To Support Her During BBN

The user added that the YSL does not come in Nylons but a box.

Watch the video below: