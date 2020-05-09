Tekashi 6ix9ine Breaks IG Live Record

American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine went live on Instagram yesterday in his first live appearance since being released early from prison due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Tekashi69 was sentenced to 2 years in prison in December 2019 after testifying in US federal court about his involvement with Nine Trey Bloods gang and “snitching” on his alleged former fellow members as part of a plea deal to cut down his jail term.

Also Read: Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases First Song After Release From Prison

The rapper was released from prison early because he was vulnerable to the Coronavirus, and he will complete his two-year sentence for racketeering and other charges in home confinement.

He released his first new track, “Gooba,” to celebrate his return and birthday.

6ix9ine fired up his Instagram account for a livestreamed rant that lasted about 13 minutes

Within seconds, the rapper broke viewing records on Instagram Live with an overall viewership of 2 million.