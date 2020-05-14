Tiwa Savage Criticized Over Comment On Kelly Rowland’s Photo

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage got dragged on social media after she left an innocent remark on a photo of American singer, Kelly Rowland.

Rowland took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a lovely photo of herself rocking a swimwear piece and flaunting her perfectly toned body.

The singer captioned the photo;

“It’s not a thirst trap…I’m just gonna leave this here. #39”

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage joined her colleague’s fans and followers to gush over her banging body.

The single mum of one commented about Rowland not having “stretch marks” as she wrote;

“omg, not even a single stretch mark”

The comment seemed to have irked some Nigerians, who felt it was inappropriate and offensive.

However, the former member of “Destiny’s Child” weighed in on the drama by revealing that she actually has stretch marks.

“I have em! Will post a picture sooner or later so you can see. I ain’t got nothing to hide,” She wrote.

See the reactions below: