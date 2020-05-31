Tiwa Savage Reacts To 16-Year-Old Girl Murdered By Lagos Police Officer

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reacted to the death of 16-year-old Tina who was murdered by a trigger-happy policeman.

Taking to her IG page, the mom of one shared a photo of the deceased and slammed the many atrocities caused by the men in force in the country.

Read Also: Wizkid Speaks On Police Brutality

”Over the seas and right on our doorstep, there is so much evil in the World … kaduna killings, SARZ brutality, black lives matter, so many of us dying. So many that we don’t even hear about because they don’t have a hashtag. Today has been a horrible day 💔”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA0qxDmhRot/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link