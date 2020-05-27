Tiwa Savage Reacts To Encomium From Stella Damasus

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Tiwa Savage has shared her utmost appreciation to Stella Damasus after being praised for her work.

The singer, on Twitter, expressed her gratitude to the actress after she was tagged a phenomenal and exceptional singer.

Damasus’ words may just have uplifted the singer who was recently trolled by Simi’s fans. Reacting to Damasus’ post, Tiwa said her thanks with few words and some emojis to express herself.

Taking to Twitter, Tiwa wrote: “Thank you so so much” with a heart and thanking hands emoji.

See Her Post Here: