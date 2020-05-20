Toyin Abraham Begs Fans To Patronize Her Husband’s Business

Nigerian actress cum businesswoman, Toyin Abraham, has taken to her IG page to beg her fans to assist her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi in buying her a house in Banana Island.

The mom of one unveiled her husband’s new business, shoemaking, then went on to beg fans to patronize his shoe business so that he can make enough money to buy her a house in Banana Island.

“My bestie is bracing another trail. We are now selling shoes o. Please patronise my hubby so he can buy me a house in Banana Island. This man is a blessing. I want to say thank you to you all for always standing by me. I told him he will get plenty orders today, pls don’t disappoint me,” she wrote.

Her fans have since begun to respond.

A fan wrote “From your mouth to God’s ears, he will buy that house in Banana island and you will both live there happily.”

Another fan wrote “This family would definitely build an empire with this their UNITED thirst for hardwork and success….. Get you a man who does not wake up everyday ranting about their ex on social media. Way to go.”

Actress Biola Bayo wrote “As you have said and even more, so shall God do unto you in Jesus name. Continue guys @kolawoleajeyemi well done paddi mi.”