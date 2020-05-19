UK Agency Sanctions Pastor Oyakhilome’s TV Channel Over 5G Conspiracy

Loveworld is a religious television channel owned by Nigerian pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, who has himself championed claims about the coronavirus outbreak. Ofcom announced in a statement on Monday, May 18, 2020, that a news programme and a live sermon on the channel aired unsubstantiated claims that 5G technology was the cause of the pandemic, and that the outbreak was the subject of a global cover-up.

The agency said the report on 5G was particularly sensitive because in the preceding days a number of attacks had been committed on mobile phone masts in the UK as a result of claims that 5G technology had caused, or was in some way linked to the coronavirus.