UK Agency Sanctions Pastor Oyakhilome’s TV Channel Over 5G Conspiracy

Michael Isaac
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Nigerian Pastor, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Ofcom, a regulatory authority for broadcasting in the United Kingdom, has imposed a sanction on Loveworld Limited for airing potentially harmful claims about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Loveworld is a religious television channel owned by Nigerian pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, who has himself championed claims about the coronavirus outbreak.

Ofcom announced in a statement on Monday, May 18, 2020, that a news programme and a live sermon on the channel aired unsubstantiated claims that 5G technology was the cause of the pandemic, and that the outbreak was the subject of a global cover-up.

The agency said the report on 5G was particularly sensitive because in the preceding days a number of attacks had been committed on mobile phone masts in the UK as a result of claims that 5G technology had caused, or was in some way linked to the coronavirus.

“There is no reputable scientific evidence to corroborate the claim that there is a link between 5G technology and the coronavirus, which runs contrary to both the international and UK official position,” Ofcom said.

