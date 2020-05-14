When People Hate You, It Shows You Are Growing: Ubi Franklin

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin says hatred can also be a sign that one is growing.

According to the popular figure, he currently has friends who don’t like him but he still gives them money because, to him, their hatred doesn’t matter.

He made the comment via a post on his Instagram page on Thursday.

“I know friends who don’t like me but I still fuck with them and share money with them.

“Do you know why?



“Growth is a mirror and we measure growth by who takes the higher percentage.



“When people Hate you, it shows you are growing.”