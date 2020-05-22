“Where Was The Energy?” – Mercy, Venita, Jackye Mock Tacha For Defending Khafi (Video)

BBNaija stars, Jackye Madu, Venita Akpofure and Mercy Eke have taken to their respective social media pages to mock their colleague, Tacha.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha took to her Instagram page to attack those labelling her bestie, Khafi as a gossip.

Reacting to the post, Jackye Madu shared a video on the photo-sharing app with the caption;

“Beauty with Brains 😍 … Too lit to be bothered about social media noisemakers…“

Venita Akpofure, in an Instagram live chat with Mercy Eke, mocked Tacha as they asked her why she is defending her friend on social media when she couldn’t during the reunion.

The single mum of two also took to her Twitter page to write;

“Where was this energy tho“

Mercy replied saying;

“Cold like pure water”



Read Also: Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla Reacts After Burna Boy Shades Davido

Watch the video below: