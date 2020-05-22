Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla Reacts After Burna Boy Shades Davido

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has slammed Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy for shading his colleague, Davido.

This comes after Davido described himself and Wizkid as ‘the greatest of all times.’

Burna Boy took to his Snapchat account to make a post in which he threw a subtle at his colleague.

Reacting to the post, Priscilla took to Twitter to thank God that the self-acclaimed African Giant didn’t win the Grammy Award.

“I just want to thank God burna boy didn’t win Grammy Award. I said what I said!” she tweeted.

See screenshots of her tweets below: