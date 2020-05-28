Why I Was Lonely And Sad On My Birthday – Actor Muyiwa Ademola’s Wife

Omolara the wife of actor Muyiwa Ademola has opened up about the pains and sadness her 2020 birthday brought to her.

Omolara turned a year older on May 17, 2020, but revealed her birthday party was marred by the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Read Also: Actor Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Speaking to Gbolahan Adetayo on the 24th of May, she said;

“Corona fumbled ‘gan ni but Oluwa’ is involved. Thank You So much, I truly appreciate this. Keep up the good job, the sky is your starting point.

”It was a quarantine birthday. I did it with my kids. I celebrated it with my kids and nothing special. Though my birthday was marred by the coronavirus shutdown, with the great pain being experienced by the world, I also felt like it’s a great time to celebrate life.old one

”In order to deal a sense of normalcy, two things were most important to me, baking my own birthday cake and arranging a video call with my family. Although I was nervous I felt lonely and sad on my birthday but the day was still felt special anyways, by the end of the day, my heart was full.

”More so, my friends who would normally text me and wish me a happy birthday, took the extra step to video chat with me. Seeing their faces and hearing their voices was the best gift I received”.