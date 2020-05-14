Wike Extends Relaxation Of Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor Lockdown Till Sunday

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has relaxed the total lockdown in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas scheduled to take effect from Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Governor Wike expressed that he observed how difficult it has been for residents to access money from their banks to make purchases during the Two-Day window that was given.

He said the difficulty prevented most residents of the two affected Local Government Areas from preparing and making adequate provisions for the upkeep of their families when the lockdown returns this Sunday, May 17.

The Governor also expressed concern over the increasing rate in number of infections, with sixteen new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state.