Wizkid’s First Son Dances For His Mum On Mother’s Day

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid celebrated his mum, Oluwanishola Ogudu in a special way on Mother’s Day.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer welcomed his first son with his then teenage girlfriend, Ogudu in 2012.

Boluwatife choreographed a special dance routine for his mum, who was really excited to watch.

In the video, the single mum of one hyped her son as he showed off his incredible dance moves.

Sharing the video clip via Instagram, Ogudu wrote;

“Mother’s Day Dance from My Baby Boy 😍

#SpecialSouvenir🌺“

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CABQJN6Ai2O/?igshid=keibszptut6c