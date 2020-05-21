You Will Be Rated According To The Magnitude Of Your Reach – Brymo

Nigerian singer Brymo is of the opinion that people will Be rated and rewarded according to their reach.

Brymo, who has for some time now had much talking due to his many egoistic tweeted;

Read Also: Brymo Tells Adekunle Gold His Secret To Making Good Music

”It’s all fun, not that serious… but you’ll be rated and rewarded according to the magnitude of your reach and impact… Yh it’s a serious joke where we all laugh through it but losers go home with nothing.”