13 Imo Lawmakers Test Positive For COVID-19

13 out of the 27 members of Imo state House of Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus, according to TheNation.

However, the Special Adviser on Media to the Speaker, Emeka Ahaneku has denied the report, saying only three members tested positive.

According to him, many staff and members, who had undergone the test on Monday, turned out negative.

“It is true that there are incidences of COVID -19 in the House but they are not up to five. The number people are quoting is outrageous.

“A lot of staff and members were tested on Monday and results are yet to be released. So I don’t know where they are getting the number they are quoting” he said.

Ahaneku stated also that those who tested positive have been moved to the Isolation centre in Owerri.