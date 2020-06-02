Actor Jim Iyke Visits The Eiffel Tower With His Son

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Ijke took to his social media space to share some bonding moments with his adorable son, JJ.

The actor, who is currently in France, took his son on a visit to see the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the dotting dad shared photos and a video from their trip with the caption;

”QUARANTINE WAHALA!

After weeks indoors, my guy tested a little sunlight and decided to run away from home.“

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7i4QTDdiu/?igshid=kcwq5sxp4wcy