An Evening Of Hymns, Psalms And Candle Light Held In Honor Of Late Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and his late wife
An evening of hymns, psalms and light candles was held in her honor of late event planner, Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo.

Information Nigeria recalls Ibidunni passed away on Sunday in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

The late event planner is survived by her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and their two children, Zenan and Keke.

Ever since news of her tragic death was announced, friends and family have reached out to share their condolences.

Notable gospel artistes like Tope Alabi, Efe Nathan, Sammie Okposo, Tosin Martins, Buchi, others rendered powerful songs at the service.

Late Ibidunni’s daughter, Zenan, also rendered a thanksgiving song at the service.

See photos below:

Pastor Ighodalo and his children
Zenan and her brother
Sammie Okposo
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBjHEaQH4tY/?igshid=13s1t0t135b0e

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBjMDGtjrwa/?igshid=1h433yce88nmz

