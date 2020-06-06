Another DMW Associate, Ichaba Accused Of Rape

A Nigerian lady, Morin has accused another DMW associate, Ichaba of raping her while she was drunk in 2019.

This comes after his colleague, Peruzzi apologized for his incriminating tweets in which he supported rape.

Taking to Instagram, the lady shared also proofs to back up her claim as she revealed her boyfriend, Lipaese had coaxed her into letting the singer stay in their hotel room before they went to a club.

Morin said she had too much to drink so she blacked out and when she woke up, she realized the singer had taken advantage of her.

Sharing the post, she wrote;

“Since he wanna say I have mental issues. The proof is there. This is my story, i am the ‘friend’. @lipaese is a rape apologist & @ichabalavish is a rapist. I do not regret telling my story, I only regret waiting this long and staying silent for so long. It happened on October 27th 2019 at Ibadan. The screenshot is from the 2nd or 3rd of January 2020 and the phone recording is from 8th of February 2020“

Read Also: Rape Allegations: Peruzzi Apologizes For Incriminating Tweets (Photo)

See her post below: