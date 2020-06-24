APC Crisis: ‘I Don’t Want To Get Involved In Politics’ – Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister for transportation says he has decided to stay mute over the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The former governor of Rivers state added that he does not know why the crisis rocking the party continues to linger when members are all adults and can resolve their differences.

He further noted that he does not know what responsible for the crisis.

He said, “What is happening in APC, I don’t know; what is happening in Rivers State, I don’t know. What I’ve done is to keep away from politics. Even if I’m bothered, it’ll be internally.

“There’s nobody there (in the party) who is a child; we’re all adults. I don’t want to get involved in politics.

“Nigerians know me for being blunt and honest. Some see it as arrogance, some see it as being brash, whatever it is. What do I need to say that I have not said before? It’s internal dynamics of politics, it’s internal struggle.

“So, I have said it several times. When we fought in 2015, I said this country cannot continue the way it is going. I’m not helpless, but I’m doing what they call ‘siddon look(sit down and look),” Amaechi said.