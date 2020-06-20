‘Build An Empire With Your Man To Earn Respect’ – Actress Lillian Afegbai

Nigerian Actress, Lilian Afegbai has taken to social media to advice her female fans to be independent and stop relying on men for their needs.

According to the former Big Brother Africa housemate, ladies earn more respect when they refrain from waiting for men to do everything for them.

Afegbai shared a photo of herself donning a red gown with the words;

“Build an empire with him, then you get more respect…. Stop waiting for a man to do everything for you, Ask your mama.“

