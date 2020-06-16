Dbanj Demands Public Apology From His Accuser, Says ‘Rape Allegations A Slap On His Marriage’

Popular Nigerian singer, D’Banj has taken to his Instagram page to officially address the rape allegation leveled against him by Miss Seyitan Babatayo.

Information Nigeria recalls the lady claimed the singer forcefully had sex with her in a hotel room in 2018.

The singer’s legal team are in the process of countering the defamation of character claims and libelous accusations.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, D’Banj shared a pre-litigation letter signed by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

In the letter seen by Information Nigeria, the singer demanded public apology from his accuser. The musician captioned the post;

“Today is exactly 1 week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell.

“I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family and those who believe in me. I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my accusers to think i have been scared into the shadows so I would like to state that This Accusation are false and ludicrous and Have been handed over to my Legal Team.

“It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of my late son Daniel And this well timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss.

To my fans and loved ones , thanks for the support, your positive comments and prayers. God bless us all.“

See his post below: