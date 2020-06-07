D’Banj Petitions IGP Over Rape Allegation; His Accuser Demands Public Apology

Popular Nigerian singer, D’Banj has finally reacted to the rape allegation levied against him by a Nigerian model scout, Otunba Benjamin Ese and his friend.

The model scout called out the singer after he joined the campaign against sexual violence and demanded justice for rape victims.

Benjamin accused the singer of raping his female friend in 2018 in a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The female friend, identified as Seyitan also came out to reveal herself and she gave an account of what transpired on the night of rape.

In a statement issued by his lawyers, the singer debunked the allegation, adding that it’s an attempt to ruin his character.

D’Banj also petitioned the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Seyitan posted a letter from her lawyers demanding for a public and private apology from the singer.

Read the singer’s statement below;

“Dear members of the public,

.

.

Our attention has been drawn to the false allegations purported by Benjamin Ese and Aunty Seyitan who labeled our client, Nigerian musician Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo professionally known as Dbanj a rapist.

.

.

Prior to the widespread of the deep-seated lies targeted to taint the image and reputation of our client- Dbanj, as an organization we have a strict policy of ignoring clout chasers and cyberbullies and we refrain from engaging with them, but not this time.

.

.

This is a calculated attempt to ruin Dbanj’s long-standing character and career, as well as disrupt on-going plans for his 40th birthday and album release. Not to talk of devaluing and trivializing the conversations that are currently being held to emancipate and tackle the challenges faced by the girl child.

.

.

On behalf of our client D’banj, the management of DKM would like to reaffirm zero tolerance for any kind of sexual abuse and particularly frowns at any action that exploits women and the infringement of their rights. We strenuously deny the rape allegations and express our sincerest apologies to rape survivors and victims of this dastardly act.

.

.

As of now, our legal team are fully involved and will address this matter with the necessary legal actions in pursuance to the full extent of the law to ensure that this malicious act of blackmail and character defamation does not occur again.

We understand that this is causing huge concern. However, an internal investigation has been launched and we assure the public that we are taking this matter very seriously to establish the details.

.

.

We still say NO to Sexual Violence, Racism, and Tribalism.”

See the petition and Seyi’s post below: