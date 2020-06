Lady Accuses Dbanj Of Raping Her In A Hotel In 2018

A lady has come out to accuse popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, alias Dbanj, of raping her in a hotel in 2018.

Taking to Instagram, a content creator, Otunba Benjamin (@action_ben), shared the lady’s story and he also tagged the singer to the post.

The content creator had initially warned the singer to take down a post where he spoke about rape on Instagram page.

Benjamin wrote;

“I’m actually not joking. A big celeb for that matter. You all would hear from me. Some of your celebs are goats. Oloriburuku. This is not clout I have receipts“

The man eventually carried out his threats and took to the photo-sharing app to drag the singer for filth.

According to action_ben, Dbanj offered his friend N200k at an event to sleep with him, but she refused.

The singer allegedly went to the hotel where the lady was lodged, took a spare key from the receptionist, entered the girl’s room and forcefully had his way with her.

Read Also: Again, Singer Peruzzi Accused Of Rape (Photo)

Read the story below;

“How you have the courage to post about rape is what baffles me. Quick story time—On the 30th of December 2018 at eko Atlantic an event called splash off which was an all white party,franklin your manager then invited my friend to the party,On getting there Dbanj sighted her and sent few people to talk to her but she refused. My friend left the party and went to glee hotel in Vi where she was lodged by her friend franklin cos my friend couldn’t go back to the mainland that day. My friend got a call from oyinda who at that time was dating dbanjs friend, telling my friend the amount of money dbanj was ready to spend on her if he agrees,but my friend turned down the offer because she wasn’t interested. Dbanj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria island at midnight 2:40am and collected the spare key from the receptionist, obviously it’s dbanj a fucking celebrity rapist, he would be given a spare key, got into my friends room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked,Kept his fingers in her Vagina and repeatedly raped her. My friend was crying and dbanj turned deaf ears how wicked and heartless!!! And immediately he did that Dbanj left. So you still have the right to post on Rape it’s been two years my friend has been traumatized over this. And as at yesterday she threatened to commit suicide, she’s so livid and mad seeing a rapist like you post this. Take this post down and stop clouting, stop being a preacher of Rape cos you’re a rapist. I know I don’t have the power to push this but all Rapist will die a miserable deaths! #wearetired

See screenshots below: