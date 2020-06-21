DJ Cuppy In Tears As She Dumps Arsenal FC (Video)

Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter page on Saturday to cut ties with Arsenal Football Club.

DJ Cuppy tendered an official breakup statement, saying she could no longer continue with their ‘toxic’ relationship.

The disc jockey was heartbroken following the club’s constant loses since the return of football matches.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Wednesday and 2-1 to Brighton & Hove on Saturday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the disc jockey tweeted;

“It’s not me, it’s you 💔 Only so much heartbreak a girl can take @Arsenal… I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship. I’m sorry.“

The disc jockey also released a video with a caption which reads;

“Official Breakup Statement From Florence Ifeoluwa Cuppy Otedola” as she tagged Arsenal Fc in the tweet.

In the video, DJ Cuppy could be seen crying as she said;

“I understand that a whole lot of people are upset about my decision to leave after six years been a Gunner, I won’t want to explain my situation, the heartbreak is too much, I can’t do this anymore.”

