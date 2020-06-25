Edo 2020: Obaseki To Emerge PDP Candidate As Only Opponent Steps Down

Kenneth Imasuagbon, who emerged as the aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary poll for the Edo state governorship election, has withdrawn from the race.

The announcement was made by Imasuagbon on Thursday before the commencement of the primary election in Benin, the state capital.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, would have contested against him had he not stepped down. It is believed that Obaseki has the support of the PDP leaders in his bid to seek second term.

As it stands, Obaseki will contest against Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, in the governorship election in the state scheduled to hold in September.

Interestingly, the two of them were also front line candidates in the 2016 election, which saw Obaseki emerge as governor.