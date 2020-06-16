Friends Call For Justice As Pregnant Singer Mhiz Amber Is Found Dead In Calabar

Promising Nigerian singer, Juliet Lawrence Ita, alias Mhiz Amber, was reportedly found dead in the home she shared with her foreign lover in Calabar, Cross River State.

According to reports, the late singer has been in a relationship with Jim Roach for 10 years and they already had two kids before she passed away on Saturday.

The lifeless body of Juliet, who is said to be 5 months pregnant, was found hanging in the apartment leading to suspicion from friends that she must have been murdered.

It was gathered that Roach reported the death to the police and claimed she committed suicide after they had an argument on Friday.

Friends refused to believe the claim as they alleged the duo had already been experiencing troubles in their relationship.

According to one of her friends, Juliet had already made up her mind to leave the relationship before she found out she was pregnant so she asked Roach to pay her off with N5million but he allegedly agreed to pay her N2.2 million and was yet to fulfill the promise before her death.