Ghanaian Govt Promises To Rebuild Demolished Nigerian Embassy Staff Quarters

The Ghanaian government has promised to rebuild the demolished part of the Nigerian High Commission building.

Recall that some armed men invaded the consulate last week and demolished the building which was still under construction and meant for Nigerian High Commission staff.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday June 25, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Mrs Shirley Ayokor Botchewey said the demolished building will be restored to its original state.

Botchewey further revealed that Nigeria paid for the land 20 years ago even though the High Commission could not produce the lease, land title certificate and building permit of the land.

She disclosed that a committee consisting of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Lands Commission had been constituted to investigate the unlawful demolition of the building, while also promising that the government of Ghana would actively engage the Nigeria government at the highest level, to address the impasse and help calm tensions in both countries.