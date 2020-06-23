‘I Am Not A Rape Apologist’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has spoken on the perceived idea that she is a rape apologist.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist shared that she is only after the truth and nothing more as she shared that she was just doing her work.

Her post is coming after standing and defending, on many occasions, the accused suspects of rape.



Taking to Twitter, Dr. Kemi wrote in part: “When I spoke to my colleague @camanpour in 2019, she said I should never take sides or even be balanced in Journalism. What we should all be doing 2019 and beyond is to #DefendPressFreedom #Defendmediafreedom

Just enter the story and FIND the TRUTH. I’m not a Rape Apologist!”

